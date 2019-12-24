TravelPeri
Find top tourist-attractions to explore, with travel times!
Discussion
Hasitha Chandrasekara
Let us know what you think about the product! Would you use it? Would it be more practical to have the attraction lists at a city level? For those of you still confused, here is a break down of the functionality : 1. Use the pannable map or search bar to select a country of your choice. 2.You will be presented with a list of the top-tourist attractions/destinations in that particular country. Links to Google map coordinates and TripAdvisor Reviews for each attraction will be displayed on the information card. 3.Press the "Show nearest attractions" button to sort the list of attractions by travel time/ETA. If you are on the country page you're currently located in, the sort will take place based on your current location while for other countries you will be prompted to enter a city/locality from which the sort needs to happen. To read more on TravelPeri checkout or FAQ : https://www.travelperi.com/FAQ
Would you prefer the attractions lists at a city or country level?
@hasitha_chandrasekara If it's a large country, I would want an option to filter by city
