After many months of listening to user feedback and working hard on improving the app, we’re ready to release Travellar 2.0 🎉🥳🎊 🤔 Problem Sometimes you want to travel, but your friends' schedules don't match or there just wasn't time to coordinate a trip. So you end up solo travelling (or not travelling at all), but wouldn't it be better to have someone to share these cool travel experiences with? I always thought that I would travel a lot more if I could travel on my own and easily connect with other people that are in the same situation. Maybe we could even help each other discover new hidden secrets of the place we’re exploring. 💡 Solution We created a completely FREE mobile app that you can use when you land at your destination, to find out cool things to do there and connect with like-minded people that want to do the same stuff. This is not a travel buddy matching service, nor a trip planning tool. Our focus is on spontaneity and improvisation, rather than planning and long-term commitment. We believe that’s a better match for the new generation of travellers. New features highlights: 🧭 New home screen showing nearby activities 📬 Email login (only facebook login before) 📍 Activities can now have multiple locations (for walks, hikes, island hopping, etc) 🌟 Users can now recommend activities to be used as templates 📝 Plan a trip saving your favourite activities in your lists 🎥 Here is a demo courtesy of www.launchpadfilms.co.uk 💬 Feedback I'd love to know if you have any feedback, ideas or things to fix. We're constantly improving the app and any feedback can have a HUGE impact. Thanks! Guillo
Amazing app! I love to find travelers nearby and share cool things to do around. Also the app is very user friendly.
@juan_ignacio_paillas Thanks mate, I'm glad you enjoy it!
This is the first travel app I’ve seen that allows me to quickly find other people travelling near me. Good job!
@gabriel_becker1 Thanks! That's our objective ;-)