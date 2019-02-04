Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Travelgam

Travelgam

Save time and money comparing when to fly ✈️

get it
#2 Product of the DayToday

📅 Find the best time to travel with our color-coded calendar

⚖️ Compare multiple flights that best fit your schedule

🔥 Book the best weekend deals of the year

Reviews

Borja Durán
Julia Treudler
 
View all 2 reviews → 
Helpful
  • Borja Durán
    Borja DuránCEO, Mobile Power
    Pros: 

    Being able to see all the prices to go back home any weekend at the same time is priceless

    Cons: 

    iOS app would be great?

    My favorite travel website

    Borja Durán has used this product for one year.
    Comments (1)
  • Julia Treudler
    Julia TreudlerTravel Addict
    Pros: 

    really good at finding the cheapest flights for weekend trips! something no other meta search is doing right

    Cons: 

    wish i could see 12 months ahead not only 9

    Definitely worth looking into!

    Julia Treudler has used this product for one week.
    Comments (1)

Discussion

Hunter
Raz Karmi
Raz Karmi
Makers
Eloy Rubio
Eloy Rubio
Carlos Valls
Carlos Valls
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Carlos Valls
Carlos VallsMaker@carlos_valls · Expat Traveler
Hey, ProductHunt 👋 we are back! 💪 We are super pumped to exclusively introduce Travelgam, the 2.0 version of Weekendflights (🥇#1 Product Day in August 2018). Since then, we’ve been heads down working on an even more powerful and convenient version of the original Weekendflights. Why have we built Travelgam? 🔮 Our vision is to allow people to make travel decisions faster and more transparently Why should you use Travelgam? 🌎 Ideal for finding the cheapest weekend gateways 🎉 +30 live price results with a single search 🚫 No hidden charges, no added fees 🕗 Hour filters applied to all-year calendar results ⚖️ Compare multiple flights that best fit you faster 💸 Find the cheapest deals of the year TIP: Don't forget to use the hour filters to find only flights that fit your schedule Updated features: 🔥 Integration with Skyscanner API providing the cheapest prices ⚡ Improved performance ⏳ Progressive calendar loading 🔍 Improved search functionality 💵 Added +100 currencies Hope you like it and happy to receive your feedback!
Upvote (2)·
Ignacio Fernandez Soriano
Ignacio Fernandez Soriano@ignacio_fernandez_soriano
Clear, easy and Usefull. Congrats.
Upvote (1)·
Carlos Valls
Carlos VallsMaker@carlos_valls · Expat Traveler
@ignacio_fernandez_soriano May thanks! Why should looking for the perfect flight take an average of 3.5 hours and more than 20 page views?
Upvote ·