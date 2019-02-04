📅 Find the best time to travel with our color-coded calendar
⚖️ Compare multiple flights that best fit your schedule
🔥 Book the best weekend deals of the year
- Pros:
Being able to see all the prices to go back home any weekend at the same time is pricelessCons:
iOS app would be great?
My favorite travel websiteBorja Durán has used this product for one year.
- Pros:
really good at finding the cheapest flights for weekend trips! something no other meta search is doing rightCons:
wish i could see 12 months ahead not only 9
Definitely worth looking into!Julia Treudler has used this product for one week.
Carlos VallsMaker@carlos_valls · Expat Traveler
Hey, ProductHunt 👋 we are back! 💪 We are super pumped to exclusively introduce Travelgam, the 2.0 version of Weekendflights (🥇#1 Product Day in August 2018). Since then, we’ve been heads down working on an even more powerful and convenient version of the original Weekendflights. Why have we built Travelgam? 🔮 Our vision is to allow people to make travel decisions faster and more transparently Why should you use Travelgam? 🌎 Ideal for finding the cheapest weekend gateways 🎉 +30 live price results with a single search 🚫 No hidden charges, no added fees 🕗 Hour filters applied to all-year calendar results ⚖️ Compare multiple flights that best fit you faster 💸 Find the cheapest deals of the year TIP: Don't forget to use the hour filters to find only flights that fit your schedule Updated features: 🔥 Integration with Skyscanner API providing the cheapest prices ⚡ Improved performance ⏳ Progressive calendar loading 🔍 Improved search functionality 💵 Added +100 currencies Hope you like it and happy to receive your feedback!
Ignacio Fernandez Soriano@ignacio_fernandez_soriano
Clear, easy and Usefull. Congrats.
Carlos VallsMaker@carlos_valls · Expat Traveler
@ignacio_fernandez_soriano May thanks! Why should looking for the perfect flight take an average of 3.5 hours and more than 20 page views?
