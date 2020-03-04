Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Daniel Karnutsch
Maker
Hi Makers 🤝, we are two Devs 💻 and Travel-Lovers from Austria 🇦🇹and want to share our product with you. We have created https://travelfacets.com/ where you can search for trips based on your interests, way of traveling or countries you want to visit. Find inspiration for your next trip by following other travelers adventures 🌍. You can save your trips in a way they last forever. Get awesome maps and charts about your travel history. Optionally share your trips with the community to help others travel abroad from mass tourism. We would love to hear your feedback 💬 or suggestions! Thank you, Daniel & Michael
UpvoteShare