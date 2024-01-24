Products
Traveleva

Best trip planner for your travel

Create your personalised itinerary with flights, hotels, and rental cars, and add activities that match your interests. With our trip dashboard, enjoy features like adding friends, tracking expenses, map-view & share the itinerary with friends.
Launched in
Android
Travel
Artificial Intelligence
 +1 by
About this launch
Traveleva by
was hunted by
Amit Kumawat
in Android, Travel, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Rahul Goyal
and
Amit Kumawat
. Featured on January 25th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Traveleva's first launch.
