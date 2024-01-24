Products
Traveleva
Traveleva
Best trip planner for your travel
Create your personalised itinerary with flights, hotels, and rental cars, and add activities that match your interests. With our trip dashboard, enjoy features like adding friends, tracking expenses, map-view & share the itinerary with friends.
Android
Travel
Artificial Intelligence
+1 by
Traveleva
About this launch
0
reviews
11
followers
Traveleva by
Traveleva
was hunted by
Amit Kumawat
in
Android
,
Travel
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Rahul Goyal
and
Amit Kumawat
. Featured on January 25th, 2024.
Traveleva
is not rated yet. This is Traveleva's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Comments
0
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
