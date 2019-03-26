Ask
Travelear
Travelear
Escape with binaural 3D soundscapes of nature
Travelear is a binaural soundscape library showcasing recordings from all over the world by professional audio engineers and recording artists.
Around the web
Travelear: Listen to the World
Help me preserve our changing world by mapping it in 3D Audio, join the Travelear Patreon Campaign today! https://www.patreon.com/travelear #3DAudio #3DSoundscape #travelear #iosapp #patreon
Facebook
TheTravelearApp
[CLOSED] Cast Your Vote Now for the AppleVis Golden Apple Awards of 2018
We are pleased to announce that voting for the AppleVis Golden Apple Awards of 2018 is now open; read on to find out which apps and developers have been shortlisted and how to cast your vote.
Applevis
Explore the World in 3D Sound With Travelear for iOS
In this podcast, Scott Davert gives us a walk-through and demonstration of Travelear: Listen to the World, a free iOS app that provides access to a selection of 3D soundscapes. From the App Store description: Travelear promises to take your ears on an adventure like never before!
Applevis
Travelear: Mapping the World in 3D Audio
Garett Martocello is raising funds for Travelear: Mapping the World in 3D Audio on Kickstarter! We've built the app, now help us build the website. We're creating a library of 3D Soundscapes recorded around the world.
Kickstarter
Garett Martocello
