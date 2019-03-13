Travelchime
Google Docs for planning your trips with friends.
Write notes and map places you want to go on your trip in a single document with real-time collaboration. Export your itinerary to Google Maps for when you're on the go. And after the trip, easily turn your doc into a recommendations list for your friends.
Peter XuMaker@peterxu
Hi PH! I'm Peter, one of the creators of Travelchime. Thanks @katmanalac for hunting us! We built Travelchime because we used to have to write down our trip plans in a Google Docs (or sometimes a Google Sheets), but it was a pain. We'd write them up, then had to star all the places again in Google Maps so we can see them on the go (since Docs is pretty clunky for that). We also often sent these out to friends who asked -- there's nobody whose recommendations you trust more than your friends -- but it's hard to find which friends have these docs. With Travelchime, you can: 1. Add all the museums, restaurants, and places you're staying/want to visit to a doc on Travelchime, and see them on a map with their opening times, links to Yelp, and more 2. Share the doc with friends on the trip or ask others for recs: it's got collaborative editing just like Google Docs 3. Export the places to Google Maps for when you're on the go 4. (Optional) Read some itineraries from around the web to get inspired! 5. Share the full itinerary after the trip with notes to inspire your friends PH has been super-helpful for our previous projects like WrapAPI (https://www.producthunt.com/post...), so we'd love for you to try it out and give us your honest feedback! Also, feel free to email me directly at peter@travelchime.com
Patrick MrozowskiPro@patrick_mrozowski · Founder of Point
Congrats on the launch! Will try this for my next vacation!
Harry YuMaker@harry_yu1
I'm Harry, the co-creator of Travelchime. We're excited to launch! I'm also excited to find out: - Does the "place lists" format reflect how you travel? - How important is food/restaurants to your trip? - Are there other kinds of things you really like to check out no matter the trip? (coffeeshops, fried chicken, etc.) - On your last trip, did you have data all the time? Most of the time? None of the time? Feel free to let me know by replying or emailing at harry@travelchime.com
