Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Vladimir Belenky
Maker
Hey hunters, First, thanks @tanyavert for hunting TRAVELBANS! Like many of you, I miss traveling. I miss this feeling of discovering new places and meeting new people. We have created this product with an idea of bringing reliable information to everyone when we start traveling again. TRAVELBANS is a non-commercial platform that delivers full official info on global travel restrictions in every country in the world. The content is updated 24/7 and our telegram bot helps you follow all changes in real-time. We provide official information on: ⛔️ Restrictions on international trips 🛫 News on countries reopening plans 🛂 The requirement of COVID-19 certification ⚠️ Quarantine measures ✈️ Flight routes relaunch Supported languages: English, Spanish, German, French, Italian, Portuguese, and Russian. I would be grateful if you could take a look at the platform and share your feedback!
Upvote (1)Share
Hunter
I can't wait to be able to travel again and was happy to find all travel restrictions around the world gathered in one place updated daily!
Nice site! Information is all really clear and organized nicely. I have a couple comments for feedback: 1) Left-side nav menu could use some UX love. I clicked on 'Europe' and I thought the site was incomplete because the list appears to stop at 'Bosnia & Herzegovina'. It's not apparent the rest of the countries in the list requires scrolling to access. 2) I'd like to subscribe for email updates, but I'd feel better having some assurances about what your plans are with my email address.
This is pretty cool and very useful. Good luck!