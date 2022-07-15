Products
TravelAR Slovenia
Ranked #15 for today
TravelAR Slovenia
Explore Slovenia cultural heritage in augmented reality
An exciting, interactive Augmented Reality mobile or tablet app for explorers of the towns and sites of Slovenia. The Travel AR Slovenia app tells the stories of historical places via dynamic Augmented Reality enabled 3d reconstructions.
About this launch
TravelAR Slovenia
Explore Slovenia cultural heritage in Augmented Reality
TravelAR Slovenia by
TravelAR Slovenia
was hunted by
CtrlArt - Nadav Sagir
in
Android
,
Travel
,
Augmented Reality
. Made by
CtrlArt - Nadav Sagir
. Featured on July 15th, 2022.
TravelAR Slovenia
is not rated yet. This is TravelAR Slovenia's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Daily rank
#15
Weekly rank
#141
