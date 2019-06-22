Ask
Travel Buddy
Travel Buddy
Help kids learn new words using camera with a SayIt button
User Experience
Education
+ 2
Kids learn by point-and-ask. They would point to an 🍏 & ask "what's that?" Mom/Dad would respond apple, 蘋果 or アップル.
Just aim camera at object, hit the "Say It" button. It will detect the object, show word (in English & foreign language) & pronounce it.
