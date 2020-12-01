discussion
I love this for so many reasons. Mostly because it's a simple way for businesses to gain control of information that is notoriously difficult to sift through. Congrats on taking this live @ksredelinghuys @kevinrose @tim1 @vinny_lingham I think this is a genius API with so many uses for the foreseeable future.
Thanks so much for sharing Marc! 👏 I’m really happy to where we’ve got with this product and hoping others will find it useful! Travelling during this time and moving forward is going to be trickier than before, so looking to make this a bit of a smoother journey ✈️ Open for any questions around what we’re doing and where we’re going 🎉 More context: 🤔 Travelling now is a complicated experience. Can you go to a country? What do you need to travel there? Are masks, quarantine and tests required? What is the situation like there - can you go to bars and beaches, can you do business there? On top of this, the regulations are changing all the time. How can you be sure that the trip you booked in two or three months time will still be allowed? These questions aren't going away, each country has their own rules and risk levels. The uncertainty and overhead is real, and this is what the Travel Advice API looks to help with. 💻 Using a simple API, you can get all the required information about a trip at your fingertips. Imagine booking a trip on AirBnB or Booking.com and having real time information about that destination shown to you. And then being able to opt in to notifications about any changes in your trip, allowing you to not worry and only need to amend arrangements when you are notified. We've built the API to allow this for any website. The two products are direct API integration, and our User Itinerary Service. Direct API integration let's you use this information in your website or service how you want it to be used, giving the most value to your customers. The User Itinerary Service allows any customer to be pro-actively notified before and during their trip (one or multiple destinations) about any changes they need to be aware of. 📝 We've just come out of our beta and are looking for feedback! We have loads of exciting features on the roadmap and the product will go from strength to strength through the coming months.
This is epic. Where did the idea for this come from @ksredelinghuys? And have you seen any interesting use cases so far from it?
@ksredelinghuys @jbagley Thanks! Having done a bit of travelling I realised how difficult it is to know the different regulations and rules, especially since they are constantly changing. After I built the COVID19API I saw some interest in travel data, so spun this off. So far we've got a few customers who are using this to help their customers make easier decisions, so far so good!