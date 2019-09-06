Home
TrashApp
TrashApp
Find nearby trashcans and stop polluting the environment!
Android
Open Source
get it
This app locates public trash cans near you, so you can use them instead of polluting nature!
Max Prilutskiy
Interesting. How do you locate the trash cans?
