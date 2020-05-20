TRASH Video Styles

  1. Home
Make and share vibey videos that stand out in seconds. Launching "Video Styles" so you can get the look you want – like recap, story, night out, and even music video(!) – with one tap, powered by AI. Easy, great looking video, just bring your creative spirit.
The Trash app's new features can create AI-edited music videos and moreThe team behind Trash, an app that uses artificial intelligence to edit your video footage, launched a number of new features this week that should make it more useful for anyone - but especially independent musicians. I wrote about the startup last summer, when CEO Hannah Donovan told me that her ...
What's Next for AI & Content In 2020. Spoiler Alert: It's Not Your FeedIt's Sunday night. You turn off the playlist Spotify recommended you should listen to while clearing up dinner, and sit down on the sofa to wind down. You're blip-blipping through your Netflix recommendations on the TV while scrolling your feeds on your phone at the same time, replying to DMs and getting lost in your TikTok "For You Page" before deciding on a show to try.
Video Styles might look like a simple button, but this is a huge step forward in AI. When you tap a video style button like "classic" or "music video", TRASH is making hundreds of editing decisions from shot type to sequence to pacing to soundtrack to color grading and more… to give you the look you were going for. They're as easy to use as filters, and you because you're the storyteller, you can still customize your vid. With Video Styles, we're also launching a music video style and an entire platform for independent artists to upload their music so they can create their own music videos on a budget – super needed, especially right now!
