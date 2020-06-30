TRASH: Vibe Check

  1. Home
we could all use vibe check right now

Pass or fail the vibe check. Vibe check yourself, friends, things, and your snaps.
Vibe Check: Social media impressionismIf Facebook and Insta's auto-biographical realism was the first mainstream social media format, Twitter's pithy thought leadership was the second, and TikTok's storyboarded micro-entertainment ws the third, then the next is the "vibe check" - a non-narrative collage of personal content that conveys a vague emotion.
Max Schramp
This product is fantastic. Finally a way to check vibes on the daily, weekly, monthly, or yearly. No other product has the ability to analyze both micro- and macro-vibes with this level of accuracy.
umru ⌕ blm/abolish🐷
Never before have vibes been harnessed with such grace and excellence. This cross-platform multi-level vibe recognition and integration software exceeds any existing standard of vibe assessment.
Adam Lurie
I'm dying from this video. Also, freaking awesome user experience
