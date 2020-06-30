TRASH: Vibe Check

Discussion
Max Schramp
This product is fantastic. Finally a way to check vibes on the daily, weekly, monthly, or yearly. No other product has the ability to analyze both micro- and macro-vibes with this level of accuracy.
Never before have vibes been harnessed with such grace and excellence. This cross-platform multi-level vibe recognition and integration software exceeds any existing standard of vibe assessment.
I'm dying from this video. Also, freaking awesome user experience
