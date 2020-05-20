Deals
TRASH
Instant Vibey Videos
iPhone
Photography
+ 2
Make and share vibey videos that stand out in seconds. TRASH uses AI to help do the hard work so all you have to do is bring your creative spirit.
36 minutes ago
What's Next for AI & Content In 2020. Spoiler Alert: It's Not Your Feed
It's Sunday night. You turn off the playlist Spotify recommended you should listen to while clearing up dinner, and sit down on the sofa to wind down. You're blip-blipping through your Netflix recommendations on the TV while scrolling your feeds on your phone at the same time, replying to DMs and getting lost in your TikTok "For You Page" before deciding on a show to try.
Social video editing app Trash adds features for musicians
We reported on the launch of Trash last June: an AI-powered video editing app launched by Hannah Donovan, formerly of Vine and This Is My Jam. Then, in January this year, her pitch won the startup showcase section of the NY:LON Connect conference in New York, with Donovan explaining that Trash had been licensing music for use in the app.
