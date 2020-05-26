Tranzlate
Jesus Galvan
Maker
Hello all! I have created Tranzlate to help with localization of websites and apps. Instead of copying and pasting text back and forth from Excel sheets, you can just save translations in a web app and sync with a couple of commands. Invite members to collaborate and give them access only to specific languages. Laravel framework is supported through an artisan package and API access can be used for other integrations. I plan to add more package support (priority depends on feedback) including a CLI app. I started building it for myself, but I hope it'll be useful to many of you. 🙏 Follow me on Twitter for future updates as I plan on adding new features and integrations.
