Transposit
Build API-dependent applications effortlessly
Transposit empowers developers to build API-dependent applications effortlessly with the world's first API composition platform, bringing the power of a relational database to the ecosystem of APIs.
Tina HuangMaker@kmonkeyjam
I’m the co-founder and CTO of Transposit. Happy to answer any questions!
Sara Mauskopf, CEO of Winnie.com@sm · CEO and Co-founder at Winnie.com
Yay this is awesome! How has your experience at Twitter, Google, etc informed what you built?
Tina HuangMaker@kmonkeyjam
@sm Thanks for the great question! At Twitter we had all these microservices in our platform that needed to communicate with each other. That resulted in each team having to write a ton of glue code to tie these all together. So I think a platform like Transposit would've allowed teams to stitch together all the data from the different services significantly faster and more robustly. And those were services that we controlled and didn't need to worry about authentication, etc! But honestly, a major influencer of Transposit was the work I did for you at Winnie, trying to help pull together data from different service APIs.
☕️@colbyh · building stuff @ siren.care
Have been testing the alpha version for a while now and I'm really impressed by the power this opens up. Very similar feeling to the first time I used Airtable - can't wait to dig in and build more!
