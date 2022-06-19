Products
Home
→
Product
→
TransNotion
Ranked #4 for today
TransNotion
Translate everything in Notion
Free
TransNotion is a Chrome Extension that translates your Notion page in 1-click☝️
🔁 Automatic sync between the original and translated pages
🎨 Translates a page without any change to the format
🌏 Supports 26 languages by operating with DeepL API
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
Tech
+1 by
Templi
About this launch
Templi
the ultimate shared email library
0
reviews
0
followers
TransNotion by
Templi
was hunted by
Ben Lang
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
Tech
. Made by
Yamazaki Fumiya
and
Hanaka Saito
. Featured on June 22nd, 2022.
Templi
is not rated yet. It first launched on June 16th, 2022.
Upvotes
52
Comments
5
Daily rank
#4
Weekly rank
#15
