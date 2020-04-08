Transnote Beta

Discussion
Quincy Lun
Hey Product Hunt, this is the first launch from our team! We started this project aiming to simplify research process while optimising user experience in the related fields. There are tons of great references from videos and this is one simple tool you need to make better video notes. The product is now in Beta, operating as a lightweight chrome extension for YouTube. Transnote will always be free! Meanwhile here are some items we are working on: 1. Team Collaboration - so you can use less time to watch videos and be on the same page 2. 1-Click Sharing - share your notes with the exact snippet to anyone, anywhere 3. Speech-to-text Recognition - we are here when you are tired of writing notes 4. Search Bar - find that reference by keywords/ tags 5. Light Mode - let there be light The team and I are here to answer any questions you have - so feel free to drop a comment/ review/ feature request below!
