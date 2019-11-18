Discussion
Hi, hunters! 🙌 Here is the Transno team, and finally, we can see you all! 😁 Transno is an outline-based mind management tool that can organize content in the hierarchical text. It is minimalist from the inside out, easy to get started, but powerful enough to help you complete great creations. We hope all the users can structure information and build clear thinking by typing minimal items instead of on and on, so we develop and name it 'Transno' - it means 'Transformative Note'. We want Transno more than an outline software. You can easily share documents across formats and make your team more collaborative. It also feels good to do a lightweight display through Transno, no need to make complicated PPTs. We sincerely invite Product Hunters to try our ✨✨ FREE ✨✨ beta version app. We care about the opinions of every user. If you have anything to talk, please feel free to contact us anytime on Twitter or join our telegram group - TransnoUserGroup Your words can make Transno a better product.👏 We always believe 'how much do you take life seriously, how strong Transno will be'. Looking forward to your coming! 👋
Indeed, Transno is the shortest way to build a mindmap. Final Solution for structure thinking. One-click to Mindmap. Transno is a monumental tools for me while I can manager my personal information.
