Translation Strings

Translation Strings

Translations for apps via AI + human (if needed)

AI-driven i18n - because managing translations is just a pain. - Almost any language, formal and informal. - Version history of each string. - Integrate into your apps via our API. - It's also free (v0.1 - it's ugly, I know)
API
Languages
Artificial Intelligence
Translations Strings
"We know we will not win any awards for the UX or for the design... but we think the concept is strong. What do you think? Is this something you would use? Are there features missing that would prevent you from using it?"

John Carmichael
in API, Languages, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
John Carmichael
and
Janine Nitz
. Featured on April 21st, 2023.
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. This is Translations Strings's first launch.
