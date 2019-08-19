Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
TranslateMe Bot
TranslateMe Bot
A multifunctional translator bot in Telegram
Telegram
Developer Tools
+ 2
TranslateMe is the most multifunctional translator bot in Telegram. Support 18 languages. Work with channels and referal links. Support Inline mode.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
an hour ago
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
1 Review
5.0/5
Azamat Khamidov
Maker
Now a days TranslateMe has 9k active users and 120k translates per month
Upvote
Share
an hour ago
Send