TranslateMe Bot

A multifunctional translator bot in Telegram

TranslateMe is the most multifunctional translator bot in Telegram. Support 18 languages. Work with channels and referal links. Support Inline mode.
1 Review5.0/5
Azamat Khamidov
Azamat Khamidov
Maker
Now a days TranslateMe has 9k active users and 120k translates per month
