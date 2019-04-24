Translate Now is the world’s first app that translates objects and text using Augmented Reality.
Translate Now's AR-feature delivers immersive, engaging experiences that seamlessly blend virtual translations of 75+ languages with the real world.
Janina FerreiraMaker@janina_ferreira · Passionate about tech
Hi Hunters! 👋 As passionate travelers and developers, communicating with other people while traveling was and still is an essential part of our journey. It helps you get by when you’re lost or need help in finding your hotel, and simply creates unforgettable memories and valuable experiences. However, meeting new people when you travel, may not always be easy. Even if you are not too shy and have no problem starting a conversation, there is always a language barrier that you need to overcome. Our mission is to break down those language barriers and to empowers language learners and explorers everywhere to communicate with people in any corner of the globe. With this purpose we created the Translate Now app, which provides the following features: ✅ Voice and text translation into 110+ languages ✅ Camera translation ✅ Translator Keyboard ✅ Conversation Mode ✅ Apple Watch ✅ Object and text translation in Augmented Reality😎!!! Thanks for checking out Translate Now! We’d love to hear your feedback as we continue to improve our product.
