Translate for Slack

Translate text into any language from within Slack

#4 Product of the DayToday
Translate text into any language from within Slack. You can translate messages from others, your own messages, or any text. Power features include posting translations to the channel and automatically translating all messages posted to a channel.
Mark Carey
Mark Carey
Maker
Translate for Slack Version 3 was released last week. The Translate app for Slack enables both manual and automatic translation. Manual translation includes 1) a /translate slash command, 2) a shortcut to use a form to translate text, and 3) a "Translate this message" action that translates a single message posted by anyone (only you see the translation). Automatic translation includes 1) enabling the translation of all of YOUR messages in a channel, and 2) (new in v3) enabling the translation of ALL messages in a channel, from all channel members. Automatic Translation is a huge time-saver for multi-lingual teams, who might otherwise be copying-and-pasting from 3rd party translation tools or websites. Translate for Slack has both free and paid plans, though all features are free during a 30-day trial. During April 2020, all premium features are free, even if your free trial had previously ended. Questions and feature suggestions are appreciated.
