Translate for Slack
Translate text into any language from within Slack
#4 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Mark Carey
Maker
Translate for Slack Version 3 was released last week. The Translate app for Slack enables both manual and automatic translation. Manual translation includes 1) a /translate slash command, 2) a shortcut to use a form to translate text, and 3) a "Translate this message" action that translates a single message posted by anyone (only you see the translation). Automatic translation includes 1) enabling the translation of all of YOUR messages in a channel, and 2) (new in v3) enabling the translation of ALL messages in a channel, from all channel members. Automatic Translation is a huge time-saver for multi-lingual teams, who might otherwise be copying-and-pasting from 3rd party translation tools or websites. Translate for Slack has both free and paid plans, though all features are free during a 30-day trial. During April 2020, all premium features are free, even if your free trial had previously ended. Questions and feature suggestions are appreciated.
Upvote (1)Share