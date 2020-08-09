Translate Channels for Slack

Discussion
While working on a different project, we had a need to set up seamless, continuous interaction between customer support teams from 2 different countries, and do so via our favourite comms tool - Slack. Assuming such a tool exists, we tried all other translation applications in the Slack App Directory and couldn't get any to play ball 😣 It seemed that we were adjusting our workflow to fit the tool, not the other way around. All other tools were user-centric, built to support that one user within a workspace whereas we needed a team-focused tool that had centralised settings so people could come in and out of the workspace and the settings remained. So, we decided to build one for ourselves! This is how the extension was born. My hope is that some of you will find it useful when faced with building a global product or creating a distributed team, just like we did! Thank you for your time and nice to meet you all 👋
