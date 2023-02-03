Products
Translaite
Bring the charm of chatGPT to most languages
Translates any prompt first into English, sends it off to openAI, then translates response back to input language. Also features sharing, storing, searching of chats/prompts.
Launched in
Education
,
Languages
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
Translaite
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Thanks for giving this a spin. Would love to hear what you think!!"
The makers of Translaite
About this launch
Translaite by
Translaite
was hunted by
Stephen Schüz
in
Education
,
Languages
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Stephen Schüz
. Featured on February 3rd, 2023.
Translaite
is not rated yet. This is Translaite's first launch.
