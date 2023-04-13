Products
transkrip.xyz

Easing the pain of audio transcription

Helping Indonesian professionals and students accelerate their boring audio transcription work. Using Whisper from OpenAI, we are providing lightning-fast and accurate audio transcription for Indonesian users, from files or Youtube links.
Launched in Artificial Intelligence, Audio by
transkrip.xyz by
was hunted by
Unies Ananda Raja
in Artificial Intelligence, Audio. Made by
Unies Ananda Raja
. Featured on April 14th, 2023.
