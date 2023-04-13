Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Data Analytics
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
transkrip.xyz
transkrip.xyz
Easing the pain of audio transcription
Visit
Upvote 8
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Helping Indonesian professionals and students accelerate their boring audio transcription work. Using Whisper from OpenAI, we are providing lightning-fast and accurate audio transcription for Indonesian users, from files or Youtube links.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Audio
by
transkrip.xyz
Advertise on Product Hunt
Ad
Grow traffic and awareness with packages starting at $1k
About this launch
transkrip.xyz
Easing the pain of audio transcription
0
reviews
8
followers
Follow for updates
transkrip.xyz by
transkrip.xyz
was hunted by
Unies Ananda Raja
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Audio
. Made by
Unies Ananda Raja
. Featured on April 14th, 2023.
transkrip.xyz
is not rated yet. This is transkrip.xyz's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report