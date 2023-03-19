Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → TransferChain Send

TransferChain Send

Blockchain-based secure & private file sharing for everyone

Free Options
Embed
🔐 Client-side end-to-end encrypted ✂️ File sharding ☁️ Distributed cloud ⛓ Blockchain authentication 0️⃣ Zero-knowledge 📁 Transfer any file type ⚡ Blazing Fast Upload & Downloads ✈ Easy to use – Send files directly to emails or create secure links
Launched in Productivity, Privacy, Web3
TransferChain
About this launch
TransferChainBlockchain-based Secure & Private file sharing for everyone
4reviews
133
followers
TransferChain Send by
TransferChain
was hunted by
Ben Lang
in Productivity, Privacy, Web3. Made by
Mert Baser
,
Tuna Ozen
,
Berke Sipka
,
Kaya Lordoğlu
,
Ozan Yalçın
,
Azade Özaltun
,
Doğukan Tezcan
,
Nazli Celebi
,
Atakan Akar
,
Kemal Karatas
,
Nisanur Encku
,
Burak Gunduz
,
Zeynep Çakır
,
Esra Turan
,
Abdulkadir DİLSİZ
,
Onur Cevik
,
Eyup Arslan
,
Hakan Koşanoğlu
,
Batuhan Ay
and
Fatih Ocak
. Featured on April 4th, 2023.
TransferChain
is rated 5/5 by 3 users. This is TransferChain's first launch.
Upvotes
76
Vote chart
Comments
65
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-