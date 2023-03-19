Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Data Analytics
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
TransferChain Send
TransferChain Send
Blockchain-based secure & private file sharing for everyone
Visit
Upvote 76
90% OFF for Annual Plans
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
🔐 Client-side end-to-end encrypted ✂️ File sharding ☁️ Distributed cloud ⛓ Blockchain authentication 0️⃣ Zero-knowledge 📁 Transfer any file type ⚡ Blazing Fast Upload & Downloads ✈ Easy to use – Send files directly to emails or create secure links
Launched in
Productivity
,
Privacy
,
Web3
by
TransferChain
Views by Airplane
Ad
Developer-centric approach to quickly building internal UIs
About this launch
TransferChain
Blockchain-based Secure & Private file sharing for everyone
4
reviews
133
followers
Follow for updates
TransferChain Send by
TransferChain
was hunted by
Ben Lang
in
Productivity
,
Privacy
,
Web3
. Made by
Mert Baser
,
Tuna Ozen
,
Berke Sipka
,
Kaya Lordoğlu
,
Ozan Yalçın
,
Azade Özaltun
,
Doğukan Tezcan
,
Nazli Celebi
,
Atakan Akar
,
Kemal Karatas
,
Nisanur Encku
,
Burak Gunduz
,
Zeynep Çakır
,
Esra Turan
,
Abdulkadir DİLSİZ
,
Onur Cevik
,
Eyup Arslan
,
Hakan Koşanoğlu
,
Batuhan Ay
and
Fatih Ocak
. Featured on April 4th, 2023.
TransferChain
is rated
5/5 ★
by 3 users. This is TransferChain's first launch.
Upvotes
76
Comments
65
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report