Kirill Shirinkin
MakerCTO at mkdev.me
Hey ProductHunters! I am Kirill, co-creator of Transcripto. I thought I would share why we built Transcripto. 🛠 My wife is finishing her thesis at the moment. 👩🏻🎓 As part of this thesis she needed to conduct around a dozen hour-long interviews, then transcribe them to text and do some analysis of it (all in German language). She was telling me how huge the task of transcribing audio to text will be and how she will need hours and hours of extremely unrewarding work to do it. 🙇🏻♀️ Being a developer and a cloud infrastructure engineer myself, I helped her out and built an app. In this app, she could upload her audio files and get an accurate transcription back. All she had to do was to go through each transcription once, correcting few mistakes done by the machine. It saved her lots of time and, as you might know, happy wife - happy life. 🌞 Having the backbone of the app ready, @leonid_suschev talked and decided, that everyone should have access to simple, cheap, reliable speech to text solution. You upload your file, pay per minute of transcribed audio and get the text back, that's it. So we rolled up our sleeves and got to work 👨💻🧑💻 and around 8 weeks later we are launching it today on ProductHunt! I hope Transcripto will make life of many students and journalists way easier and save lots of time. I am happy to answer any questions you have!
