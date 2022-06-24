Products
Home
→
Product
→
Transcription 2.0
Ranked #10 for today
Transcription 2.0
Next Generation Transcription by Incorporating Reactions
Transcription 2.0 by Read increases the utility of transcription in Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, and Webex.
By introducing audience reaction to text, you can find the moments that mattered the most (or the least) in your meetings.
Productivity
Meetings
Artificial Intelligence
Transcription 2.0
About this launch
Transcription 2.0
The NextGen Transcription by Incorporating Reactions
Transcription 2.0 by
Transcription 2.0
was hunted by
David Shim
Productivity
Meetings
Artificial Intelligence
David Shim
Elliott Waldron
Robert Williams
. Featured on June 27th, 2022.
Transcription 2.0
is not rated yet. This is Transcription 2.0's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Comments
1
Daily rank
#10
Weekly rank
#10
