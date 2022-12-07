Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
transcript1
transcript1
The superior candidate screening tool
Visit
Upvote 3
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
We are reinventing the resume, to one that improves transparency, reduces bias, and finds fit. A tool that gives employers confidence when hiring and gives candidates clarity when applying.
Launched in
Hiring
,
Productivity
,
Human Resources
by
transcript1
monday dev
Ad
Product development software that works for you
About this launch
transcript1
The superior candidate screening tool.
0
reviews
2
followers
Follow for updates
transcript1 by
transcript1
was hunted by
jason mcarthur
in
Hiring
,
Productivity
,
Human Resources
. Made by
jason mcarthur
. Featured on December 7th, 2022.
transcript1
is not rated yet. This is transcript1's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
#39
Week rank
#118
Report