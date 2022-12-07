Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → transcript1
transcript1

transcript1

The superior candidate screening tool

We are reinventing the resume, to one that improves transparency, reduces bias, and finds fit. A tool that gives employers confidence when hiring and gives candidates clarity when applying.
Launched in Hiring, Productivity, Human Resources by
transcript1
About this launch
transcript1
transcript1The superior candidate screening tool.
transcript1 by
transcript1
was hunted by
jason mcarthur
in Hiring, Productivity, Human Resources. Made by
jason mcarthur
. Featured on December 7th, 2022.
transcript1
is not rated yet. This is transcript1's first launch.
