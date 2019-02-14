Trakr is an automated visual testing tool that gives quality assurance (QA) engineers, project managers, and others the ability to check for visual defects on web-apps and websites after any code deployments.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Chang XiaoMaker@xcf33 · Make it happen
This product started out as an internal tool for our quality assurance team for our web development agency. Our goal is to make automated testing easy, accessible for more than just QA engineers. Very few internal projects make it to a useful product and after a few years of neglect, rollercoaster ride, we are finally able to bring Trakr to the world. We'd love for you to try the product, give us your thoughts, feedbacks and we are dedicated on the journey to make Trakr the best visual testing tool for everyone.
Upvote (1)Share·