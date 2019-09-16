trakkin.me

Discussion
Adam S Hurwitz
I've been exclusive with @brave for a while. In the last few months the earn features has been enabled which has provided a stream of distracting pop-up ads in my browser. Trakkin's model of directly selling data to companies seems like both a better business model and a better user experience! I ended up turning the earn feature off with Brave. I assume I should test this in Google Chrome, not Brave, as they'd probably conflict.
@adamshurwitz1 I will be doing more testing in Brave, but I believe you can use Trakkin if you just allow "Cross-site trackers" in the `chrome://settings/shields` in Brave.
I built trakkin as part of the blockstack #cantbeevil hack-a-thon. As a software engineer, I've implemented tracking software like Google Analytics and Mixpanel many times over the years, and I also used ad/tracking blockers because I know just how much data is being collected about me through these trackers. Then I realized a few things all at once: 1. People should be paid for this valuable data 2. Companies will never voluntarily start paying for data themselves 3. Bitcoin is the perfect medium of exchange for this data So I built trakkin to allow users to anonymize themselves while simultaneously requesting bitcoin from the websites they visit in exchange for their browsing data. There is also a network effect to trakkin. The more people using it, the more companies will notice the requests for bitcoin in their analytics dashboards, and be more convinced to start paying users' data! Please check out the extension and let me know in the comments how we can improve trakkin!
can I use this with an ad blocker?
@alekhya_das It's possible but they can conflict with each other. What ad blocker do you use? I'm building out the extension to be a complete ad blocker similar to uBlock and others so that trakking will be a one stop shop for all your blocking needs. ;)
@dylanbathurst that's awesome. u-block origin at the moment!