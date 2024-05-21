Launches
Products
News
Community
Advertise
How to post?
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → TrainingMeetups
TrainingMeetups

TrainingMeetups

A simple app to practice sports while meeting new people

Free
Discover and join exciting events around you with TrainingMeetups! Whether your level. Easily filter meetups , personalize your profile, and stay up-to-date with the latest happenings.
Launched in
Android
Social Network
Sports
 +1 by
TrainingMeetups
PREM AI
PREM AI
Ad
Focus on your Product - We handle the AI complexities.
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Strava
Strava
149 upvotes
I have been inspired by the minimalist and simple design of this application.
About this launch
TrainingMeetups
TrainingMeetupsA simple app to practice sports while meeting new people
0
reviews
20
followers
TrainingMeetups by
TrainingMeetups
was hunted by
Xabier Jauregi
in Android, Social Network, Sports. Made by
Xabier Jauregi
. Featured on May 25th, 2024.
TrainingMeetups
is not rated yet. This is TrainingMeetups's first launch.
Upvotes
19
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-