TrainingMeetups
TrainingMeetups
A simple app to practice sports while meeting new people
Discover and join exciting events around you with TrainingMeetups! Whether your level. Easily filter meetups , personalize your profile, and stay up-to-date with the latest happenings.
Android
Social Network
Sports
TrainingMeetups
Strava
149 upvotes
I have been inspired by the minimalist and simple design of this application.
About this launch
TrainingMeetups
A simple app to practice sports while meeting new people
TrainingMeetups by
TrainingMeetups
was hunted by
Xabier Jauregi
in
Android
,
Social Network
,
Sports
. Made by
Xabier Jauregi
. Featured on May 25th, 2024.
TrainingMeetups
is not rated yet. This is TrainingMeetups's first launch.
Upvotes
19
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
