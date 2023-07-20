Trailerly is a free movie discovery web app using movie trailers in a TikTok-esque feed. Scroll through movies and our algorithm will adapt to your taste to find the best movie for you. Save movies you like, dislike ones you don't and browse with search.
"We'd love to know what you think of the movie discovery process on Trailerly. How do you like the format? Do you feel it is working and useful for finding a movie? Is it entertaining to use? Do you have any ideas to improve or change the product?"