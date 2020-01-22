Traffic Think Tank 2.0
Hey Product Hunt 👋🏻 Along with @nick_eubanks and @ianhowells, we’re the founding team of Traffic Think Tank. We first launched as a private Slack community back in 2018 and since then we’ve been hard at work to build on the strong community. This is where our new launch comes in… We’re excited to share with you the Traffic Think Tank Academy. This is our online learning platform where respected names in SEO & growth spill the beans on the exact processes, tactics, and strategies they use — giving you a front-row seat. Here’s what’s inside: - Filter over 200+ hours of content by topic and skill level to learn the things most valuable to you. - Speed up webinars, download cheat sheets, review process docs, and get right to work. - Get 1:1 help with monthly live Q&As: ask industry veterans anything and get a direct, specific answer you can use. We also run weekly live virtual events for members to join, have discounts on a ton of different tools and services in the perks section. Alongside the Academy, members get access to the Mastermind. This is our online community powered by Slack that’s around 750 members strong. Because it's a paid community, TTT attracts ambitious people who take SEO seriously. Everyone's here to make real connections and get better results. And because it's private, experts share ideas that aren't published anywhere else. There are no "dumb" questions—and nobody's afraid to dish their best advice. We look at TTT as a mini accelerator to gain connections, learn from experts and get access to all the content you need to help grow your business. We’d love to get your feedback on what you think of the new website, thoughts on the product and generally what questions you would have as someone interested in becoming a member (I’m sure you’ll be able to speak to some of our members in the comments below, too!). Thanks everyone! Matt.
I’ve been a part of this community for over a year and it’s been amazing and I’ll tell you why. The slack group keeps me up-to-date on what’s happening in SEO as well as online marketing in general. When the Academy was launched it took everything to a whole new level. The amount of education in there is like nowhere else I’ve seen. There’s such a wide variety of video training and the search makes it easy to find. A need for any SEO, beginners to seasoned vets.
It is the place you want to be if you want to learn and interact with the best in the business. And, you will find value irrespective of your knowledge levels and experience. The knowledge bank of tutorials/walkthroughs/webinars coupled with instant, expert advice is worth it's weight in gold IMHO!
I've been a member of TTT almost from the beginning. It's a great place to get SEO and online marketing questions answered, and the videos help me keep on top of everything. The Stay Updated channel is worth it just by itself as I use it to keep on top of all the latest search related news and updates instead of getting distracted by checking Twitter.
