Real and authentic traditional vegan meals from all around the world. We want to stay healthy by eating vegan foods, but also we want to experience the full flavours that each culture has to offer.
How I Learnt Nutrition in Two Months and Redefined My Diet12 - Understand what you eat for a better life It has been 2 years where every month (or two) I learn about one new topic. It's what I call the Learning Lab challenge 🚀. These last two months I decided to learn about nutrition, a very broad topic trapped between the popular believes and the scientific papers.
Medium
Tradivegan, solving the problem of vegan dishesHi 👋! I am Patricia Mayo Tejedor, together with Sandoche Adittane, we wrote the book Tradivegan: Traditional Authentic Vegan Recipes from All Around the World. We are also the makers of What to Eat in , a website that helps you discover what locals eat all around the world.
Medium
Etienne@etienne0790
Very good idea, looking forward to try the recipes :)
Patricia MayoMaker@patricia_mayo1 · Mobile Developer at IBM
@etienne0790 thanks! Let us know how it goes :P
Patricia MayoMaker@patricia_mayo1 · Mobile Developer at IBM
Hello ProductHunt! 👋 We are Sandoche and Patricia, from France 🇫🇷 and Spain 🇪🇸and makers of https://what.toeat.in After learning about nutrition, we decided to eat less meat and dairies and eat more vegetables and fruits. The problem is that a lot of vegan recipes are either “veganized” recipes (for example vegan tacos or burger) or just salads with a mix of veggies, quinoa and, avocado! Nevertheless, because of our origins, we know that vegan food is not limited to this, and a lot of countries have been eating very nice and tasty vegan food for hundreds of years. So we looked for, cooked and compiled 26 tradivegan recipes into this cookbook. Moreover the recipes contained in this book are: - Whole-Food, Plant-Based 🌱 - Easy to cook 👌 - Takes less than 45 minutes ⏳ - Easy to find ingredients in a western supermarket 🛒 - Traditionally vegan and not "veganized" 🎎 - From different countries 🌍 We hope you like it and please send us your feedback.
SandocheMaker@sandochee · Founder of Kanbanote, Maker and Learner!
@patricia_mayo1 You can get 3 free recipes on the website, and as you can see we obfuscated the rest on the website (we got inspired by @levelsio)
Esther Escribano@esther_escribano
This is a genius idea!! I need it
Patricia MayoMaker@patricia_mayo1 · Mobile Developer at IBM
@esther_escribano Thank you!
Ivan Camus@ivan_camus
Great book! Love the Mediterranean recipes, and some of them can be prepared in no time.
Patricia MayoMaker@patricia_mayo1 · Mobile Developer at IBM
@ivan_camus yes! one of the key points of the book was to find easy to make recipes that you can cook quickly :) As a Spanish person, I also love the Mediterranean dishes, but all tradivegan regions are quite cool, delicious and complete! give them a try also! they might surprise you!
Carla Quillo@carla_quillo · Digital Business and Innovation
What a cool idea! Looking for vegan recipes you usually only find new and fancy ingredients. But what about the traditional helathy vegan dishes. Already in love with this concept! <3 #tradivegan
Patricia MayoMaker@patricia_mayo1 · Mobile Developer at IBM
@carla_quillo Exactly! that's the problem we've been trying to solve. Thank you!
