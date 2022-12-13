Products
Home
→
Product
→
TradeToli
TradeToli
Make your opinion investable
Visit
Upvote 6
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
TradeToli is a financial exchange that allows you to trade on the outcome of events. We trade to express an opinion on whether a future event will drive the value of stocks up or down.
Launched in
Web App
,
Fintech
,
Tech
by
TradeToli
About this launch
TradeToli
Make your opinion investable
0
reviews
6
followers
Follow for updates
TradeToli by
TradeToli
was hunted by
Raju Yadav
in
Web App
,
Fintech
,
Tech
. Made by
Raju Yadav
. Featured on December 13th, 2022.
TradeToli
is not rated yet. This is TradeToli's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Comments
2
Day rank
#44
Week rank
#104
