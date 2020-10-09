discussion
Jesse Leikin
Maker
Hey everyone! Jesse from Tradeswell here. I am incredibly excited to share with you the public launch of our ecommerce optimization platform. The entire tool was built from first principles to help brands succeed in the interconnect world of real-time commerce. As the ecommerce industry has grown, the entire value chain has been upended. Unfortunately, many brands are still operating with silos in their data and value chain. Tradeswell uses machine learning and AI to reveal insights and empower teams with the actions needed to grow. Some platform highlights include: - Intelligent Data Warehousing: Aggregate and normalize business critical information from across all of your ecommerce partners. - High Frequency Trading: Our AI uses levers such as net margin to optimize product, price, and promotion in real-time across the entire ecommerce value chain. This aggregated data enables users to execute actions and adjustments at the click of a button. - Operations and Logistics Predictions: Forecasting and prediction scoring deliver insights on cross-channel opportunity capture and provide for demand planning, PO prediciton, and logistics efficacy. - Product and Category Benchmarking: Category search analysis and product attribute weighting provide insights for commercialization and innovation opportunities. The algorithms actively monitor market fluctuations, allowing brands to be nimble and accurate in their responses. We are excited to see how Tradeswell can empower your brand to achieve healthy, profitable growth! Jesse
