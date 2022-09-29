Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
TradeSignals
TradeSignals
Steady signal, steady profit
Visit
Upvote 3
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
TradeSignals helps you earn small profits multiple times daily. Our platform monitors and publishes crypto signals with a 1% profit margin and over 90% success rate irrespective of market dynamics.
Launched in
Investing
,
Cryptocurrency
,
Personal Finance
by
TradeSignals
Founders Club by Product Hunt
Ad
Access to offers from partners like Salesforce, Typeform & Zendesk
About this launch
TradeSignals
Steady signal, Steady profit
0
reviews
3
followers
Follow for updates
TradeSignals by
TradeSignals
was hunted by
Damilare Abiodun
in
Investing
,
Cryptocurrency
,
Personal Finance
. Made by
Damilare Abiodun
. Featured on September 29th, 2022.
TradeSignals
is not rated yet. This is TradeSignals's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
#39
Week rank
#182
Report