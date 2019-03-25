Tradeary is a web app that helps people become the best investors they can be.
Traders can learn what causes their biggest losses and gains, and repeatedly do the things that most consistently lead to profit.
Trade. Learn. Adjust. Repeat.
Hey PH'ers! Thanks for checking out Tradeary! I created Tradeary based on my personal needs. I had some success in trading, but also had plenty of losses - too many for my liking. I realized that while I did learn after making some trades, I was learning inefficiently. I realized that I should be focusing on learning by making it part of my process. Similar to how a retrospective is done after each iteration in Agile (or how processes with quality checks using Plan-Do-Check-Act), if I was going to be serious about improving, I needed to make it part of the process that I reflected on each trade. I started logging in Excel, but found if wasn't robust enough. For some trades, I wanted to log many reasons why I did something (i.e. entered or exited), but sometimes I only had a single reason. For all of these variables, I wanted to see the returns so I could try to better isolate what worked, and what didn't. I also wanted to upload charts so I could annotate and remember exactly what I was seeing on charts. In addition, sometimes I wanted to add comments on trades, or create journals to record things like my market/stock projections. So I ended creating Tradeary for myself in hopes that others find it useful as well. Please check it out and let me know your thoughts. Thanks! Ryan
