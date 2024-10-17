Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Tracy
Tracy
Trace Excel formulas faster
Visit
Upvote 18
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Tracy is a free Excel add-in for Mac and Windows that simplifies formula auditing with shortcuts to quickly trace precedents.
Launched in
Productivity
Finance
Accounting
by
Tracy
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
About this launch
Tracy
Trace Excel formulas faster.
0
reviews
18
followers
Follow for updates
Tracy by
Tracy
was hunted by
Samuel Prevost
in
Productivity
,
Finance
,
Accounting
. Made by
Samuel Prevost
. Featured on October 29th, 2024.
Tracy
is not rated yet. This is Tracy's first launch.
Upvotes
18
Comments
0
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report