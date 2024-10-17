  • Subscribe
    Trace Excel formulas faster

    Tracy is a free Excel add-in for Mac and Windows that simplifies formula auditing with shortcuts to quickly trace precedents.
    Launched in
    Productivity
    Finance
    Accounting
    Maker Shoutouts
    We couldn't have built this without...
    Excel Formula Bot
    Trace Excel formulas faster.
    Tracy by
    was hunted by
    Samuel Prevost
    in Productivity, Finance, Accounting. Made by
    Samuel Prevost
    . Featured on October 29th, 2024.
