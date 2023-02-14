A beautifully simple set of AI assisted marketing tools
•
Free Options
All your marketing needs in one place. 🚀 Gather feedback, create promotions, conduct market research, and collect leads with TRACX. Our AI assistant helps you create forms, surveys and landing pages in seconds. 🧠
Build a better customer experience with 6 months free
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"We're always looking for ways to improve and make TRACX the best it can be for our users. So, feel free to share your suggestions and ideas on how we can make TRACX even better. Your input is valuable to us! 💡"