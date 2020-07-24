Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Deb Pratiher
Maker
Hiya Product Hunt 👋🏼❤️ I am a graduate student and have spent a total of 2000+ hours searching for jobs over the past few years. That along with the fact that over 50 Million+ people have lost their jobs during COVID, I came to realize that - 🤯 Job search is hard 😫 Job tracking is harder 😭 Getting rejected is the worst To help job seekers, Shraddha and I decided to build Trackr, a chrome extension that automates job tracking by adding your jobs to a pre-built spreadsheet to help make tracking of jobs easier. How to use Trackr: ✨ Add Trackr chrome extension & give access to google spreadsheet ✨ Search for a job ✨ Add job to the pre-created spreadsheet through the extension I hope Trackr helps all those out there hit by lay-offs and rejections during these tough times 🥺 🙌🏽 SPECIAL COVID FEATURE: Our tool helps you save time by automatically connecting the application to a spreadsheet and telling you before applying if there is a hiring freeze or not. Also, join our waitlist for our next feature: https://3vmnlxiv2tip.landen.co/
UpvoteShare