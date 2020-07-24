  1. Home
Tool to optimize your job hunt 🎯

🔥 A chrome extension to optimize your job hunt by automating tracking of your job searches.
This description shows when you share a link to your page on Facebook or Twitter.
HOW I BUILT MY SIDE PROJECT?Since college, Shraddha and Deb have always been developing ideas and side projects. With many ups and downs, one thing they knew was they wanted to solve a real-world problem. In their quest to find that problem, through their side project, they decided to tackle the job search - a task that affects the livelihoods of everyone.
Deb Pratiher
Maker
Hiya Product Hunt 👋🏼❤️ I am a graduate student and have spent a total of 2000+ hours searching for jobs over the past few years. That along with the fact that over 50 Million+ people have lost their jobs during COVID, I came to realize that - 🤯 Job search is hard 😫 Job tracking is harder 😭 Getting rejected is the worst To help job seekers, Shraddha and I decided to build Trackr, a chrome extension that automates job tracking by adding your jobs to a pre-built spreadsheet to help make tracking of jobs easier. How to use Trackr: ✨ Add Trackr chrome extension & give access to google spreadsheet ✨ Search for a job ✨ Add job to the pre-created spreadsheet through the extension I hope Trackr helps all those out there hit by lay-offs and rejections during these tough times 🥺 🙌🏽 SPECIAL COVID FEATURE: Our tool helps you save time by automatically connecting the application to a spreadsheet and telling you before applying if there is a hiring freeze or not. Also, join our waitlist for our next feature: https://3vmnlxiv2tip.landen.co/
