trackjobs4.me - Job Application Tracker

Browser extension to add jobs from all over the web for free

No need to maintain a messy spreadsheet or document of every job you’re applying to anymore. Just toggle our extension anytime you're on a job posting, and it'll gather the important details like company name, job title, and URL. Review, submit, & you're done!
Zain Shafique
Maker
I'm a new grad that got tired of sending countless job applications and having to manually add and update them in a spreadsheet. Developed this platform as a solution to this problem. Interested in contributing? Feel free to send me a message on LinkedIn and we can discuss further. Feature requests? Send me a message on LinkedIn as well! Currently gathering feedback for the app's next release.
