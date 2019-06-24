Track This by Firefox

Reviews
What if I told you that on nearly every single website you visit, data about you was transmitted to dozens or even hundreds of companies, all so that the website could earn an additional $0.00008 per ad. The internet knows everything about you, so the ads you see are so personalized, you might not even realize you’re looking at an ad. This invasive behavior can make you feel commoditized and leaves you helpless to do anything about it. Track This gives you a chance to throw them off your trail. All you have to do is select one of four personas you want to embody, click a button, and we’ll open 100 tabs of Internet to help you step into someone else’s ad shoes.
