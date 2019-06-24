Log In
Track This by Firefox

We open 100 tabs to make trackers think you're someone else

Track This by Firefox is a new kind of incognito. Feel like ads on the internet know you too well? It's because they do. Let us open 100 tabs of pure madness to fool trackers into thinking you're someone else.
Hey advertisers, track THIS - The Firefox FrontierIf it feels like the ads chasing you across the internet know you a little too well, it's because they do (unless you're an avid user of ad blockers, in which case this is not for you).
Firefox gets enhanced tracking protection, desktop password manager and moreIt's no secret that Mozilla sees privacy as a differentiating feature for its revitalized Firefox browser. Today, the Firefox team is launching one of its broadest sets of releases that aim to keep advertisers and others from following you across the web, while also making it harder for Faceb...
Firefox's latest privacy updates strengthen tracking protection"We believe that in order to truly protect people, we need to establish a new standard that puts people's privacy first," wrote Firefox Senior Vice-President Dave Camp in a blog post. Last fall, Firefox promised it would ramp up its anti-tracking capabilities in response to demands from privacy-conscious users and to speed up page load times.
What if I told you that on nearly every single website you visit, data about you was transmitted to dozens or even hundreds of companies, all so that the website could earn an additional $0.00008 per ad. The internet knows everything about you, so the ads you see are so personalized, you might not even realize you’re looking at an ad. This invasive behavior can make you feel commoditized and leaves you helpless to do anything about it. Track This gives you a chance to throw them off your trail. All you have to do is select one of four personas you want to embody, click a button, and we’ll open 100 tabs of Internet to help you step into someone else’s ad shoes.
