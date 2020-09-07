Track My Backlink

discussion
Bhawani Garg
This backlink tracker can help you in maintaining record of link exchange of multiple website. You just have to provide URLs of linking websites and it will crawl whether link exists or not placed/removed by linking website. TrackMyBacklink will also show the anchor text and check whether link is dofollow or nofollow.
@bhawani_garg This a wonderful product! You have exact knowledge about the backlinks
Great tool to track your backlinks. The best part is it’s accuracy and how fast it is, kudos.
