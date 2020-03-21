  1. Home
Stop the spread of COVID-19 community-driven contact tracing

If you had close contact with a COVID-19 case, whether or not you know the person, TraceTogether helps contact tracers call you more quickly. Being contacted earlier allows us to better protect those around us, reducing the spread of COVID-19.
✅ Protect ourselves If you had close contact with a COVID-19 case, whether or not you know the person, TraceTogether helps contact tracers call you more quickly. ✅ Protect our loved ones Being contacted earlier allows us to better protect those around us, reducing the spread of COVID-19. ✅ Protect our community TraceTogether makes it faster to complete contact tracing on a national level. When more people use it, we will be safer together. 🇸🇬 Available in Singapore https://www.tracetogether.gov.sg/ Powered by HIVE, Government Digital Services
