Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Fajar Siddiq
Hunter
✅ Protect ourselves If you had close contact with a COVID-19 case, whether or not you know the person, TraceTogether helps contact tracers call you more quickly. ✅ Protect our loved ones Being contacted earlier allows us to better protect those around us, reducing the spread of COVID-19. ✅ Protect our community TraceTogether makes it faster to complete contact tracing on a national level. When more people use it, we will be safer together. 🇸🇬 Available in Singapore https://www.tracetogether.gov.sg/ Powered by HIVE, Government Digital Services FAQ - https://tracetogether.zendesk.co... PRIVACY - https://www.tracetogether.gov.sg...
UpvoteShare