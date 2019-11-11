Trace by Sticker Mule
Remove the background from any image for free
Anthony Thomas
Maker
Pro
Hey everyone 👋 I am really proud to share Trace with you today. We started using it in-house and saved our design team over 100 hours already. Using Trace requires no design experience. Upload your image and the technology automatically removes the background. It takes less than 10 seconds. We want to help you make your awesome photos more awesome. Not everyone is a designer, but everyone wants to make beautiful things. Trace cuts out the subject (like your prized pet) so it can be used in all kinds of different projects. The tool is completely free so try it and let us know what you think!
