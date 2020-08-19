Trace 2.0 by Sticker Mule
Anthony Thomas
Trace 2.0 is a background removal tool that's built to help you kick ass. It's a powerful tool for designers, yet simple and fun for anyone. Upload your image, remove the background, then edit quickly and easily. You can now add multiple images, custom backgrounds, scale, move, rotate, crop, and more. Trace is completely free so try it and let us know what you think!
Cool! Would you be so kind as to list all of the new features and changes that you have introduced since version 1.0? Image size upload limits? (resolution and size) Number of images that can be processed? Differences with key competing services?
The tool works pretty well. I love it.
what's the difference between this and Slazzer?
@sadslasania I see more editing options here, which are not there in slazzer.
Great tool. Would love to chat about how the model was trained - I know the problem comes under the umbrella of Image matting